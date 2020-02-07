Q4 2019 Silicon Motion Technology Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Silicon Motion Technology Corp. Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now read the forward-looking statement. This conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of Securities Act of 1933 and the Section 21E of Securities Exchange Act 1934. As amended, such forward-looking statements include, without limitations, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor industry and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. Although such statements are based on our own information, and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual market trends and our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued competitive pressure