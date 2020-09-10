Sep 10, 2020 / 11:05AM GMT

Amanda Marie Scarnati - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody. My name is Amanda Scarnati, I am one of the semiconductor analysts here at Citi. I'm joined this morning by Riyadh Lai, the CFO of Silicon Motion; and Chris Chaney, the Director of Investor Relations. We're going to start-up the fireside chat today, with just a brief overview of Silicon Motion. And then I'm going to dive into some prepared questions.



(Operator Instructions)



With that, Riyadh, I'm going to pass it along to you, if you can just give us sort of the elevator pitch quick story on Silicon Motion just to set the tone for this morning. Thanks.



Riyadh Lai - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - CFO



Great. Thank you, Amanda. Thank you for inviting us and hosting us in your conference with a fireside chat. As many of you know, silicon motion is the world's leading supplier of controller chips. We're managing solid-state storage devices. So these are the SSDs going into data centers, going into PCs, as well as other types of mobile