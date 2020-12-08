Dec 08, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, everybody. This is Nick Gaudois, Head of APAC Tech Research at UBS. Today, to close the sessions, we have Silicon Motion. And with me Chris Chaney, Director of IR and Strategy. Our apologies, we were supposed to have Riyadh Lai, CFO, as well, who was dialing in from Taipei. There have been some problems with connection. So I think, Chris, we're going to start the session together. And hopefully, Riyadh can join later.



Great. Thanks, Nicolas. I'm happy to be here.



- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Head of APAC Technology Research and APAC Technology StrategistThank you, Chris. We are glad to have you. So let me start with the SSD controller market this year. You commented you expected to reach about 300 million units SSD