Aug 24, 2021 / NTS GMT

Riyadh Lai - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - CFO



(technical difficulty) to a solid storage -- solid-state storage device, like an SSD going into PCs, going into data centers, going into other application, as well as the other types of key classes of solid-state storage like eMMC and UFS going into all of the smartphones, the Android phones, into hosts of other applications from -- increasing in automotive, for telematics as well as ADAS, going into smart devices, smart TVs, set-top box, et cetera, Chromebooks. All of these devices use NAND as the basic building block for storage of data. From -- everything from the OS to the data that is created by the users.



So to turn these commodity memory chips, these NAND memory chips, into the solid-state storage devices like an SSD, you need a controller. And we are the world's leading supplier of controllers. We develop and supply more controllers than any other company in the world. We have about 20 years of experience developing these very specialized -- highly specialized processes ICs, specialized processor ICs for managing NAND components and