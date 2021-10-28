Q3 2021 Silicon Motion Technology Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silicon Motion Technology Corp. Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Kindly note that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor industry and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects.



Although such statements are based on our own opinion and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual market trends, and our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons.



Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued competitive