Jan 11, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Raji Gill - Needham & Company - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome. My name is Raji Gill; I am the global semiconductor and automotive technology research analyst here at Needham & Company. Welcome to our 24th annual growth conference. It's virtual again this year. Hopefully next year it will be face to face and we'll see everybody. But with us today is Silicon Motion. We're very excited to be hosting this fireside chat.



We have Riyadh Lai, CFO of Silicon Motion based in Taiwan, and Chris Chaney, Director of Investor Relations here in the US. For folks that are listening to the webcast, if you have a question just write that in the text box and I'll relay the question to you -- relay that question to the management. The format will be about 40 minutes of a fireside chat. And with that welcome, Riyadh.



Riyadh Lai - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - CFO



Thank you, Raji. A real pleasure to be here at your conferenc, even if it is virtual. It would be even better if we were meeting in person and meeting with everybody at the same time.