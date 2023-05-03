Q1 2023 Siauliu Bankas AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Emilija Ivanauskaite - Nasdaq Baltic - Moderator



Good afternoon. Dear listeners, welcome to Å iauliÅ³ Bankas meeting with investors. I'm Emilija from Nasdaq Business and I'll be moderating today's event. We will start with the presentation from the management, which will be followed by the Q&A session. Please be informed that this webinar is being recorded and will be available for a relaunch. (Event Instructions)



With that said, I'm pleased to introduce today's presenters, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Vytautas Sinius; and Chief Financial Officer, Donatas Savickas. Dear guests, please, the floor is yours and good luck.



Vytautas Sinius - Å iauliÅ³ Bankas AB - CEO & Chairman



Hello and good day, everyone, the investors. Welcome to the first-quarter webinar of Å iauliÅ³ Bankas. Traditionally, we'll observe our results and the trends. Surely, end of first quarter was memorable due to the global events in the banking markets, mainly United States and Switzerland and that still continues even in the second quarter.



The good news is