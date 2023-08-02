Q2 2023 Siauliu Bankas AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

CEO of Šiaulių Bankas, Vytautas Sinius; and CFO, Donatas Savickas.



Vytautas Sinius - Å iauliÅ³ Bankas AB - Vice Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Well, thank you. Dear investors, welcome to our summer webinar for first-half results of Å iauliÅ³ Bankas Group. Myself and colleague, Donatas, will be happy to present our performance update as well as, as always, to answer your questions. So let's get started with our presentation and update on the first-half results.



I would say the records quarter of the bank's