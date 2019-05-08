Q1 2019 Sampo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Jarmo Salonen - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR & Group Communications



Ladies and Gentleman, welcome to this conference call on SAMPO's First Quarter 2019 Results. My name is Jarmo Salonen. I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Sampo. And with me at this call, I have our group CEO and President, Kari Stadigh; CEO of If P&C, Mr. Morten Thorsrud; and Group CFO, Knut Alsaker.



As has become tradition, I'll first hand over to Kari with his -- for his highlights on the first quarter developments.

Kari, please.



Kari, please.



Kari Henrik Stadigh - Sampo Oyj - CEO, President & Member of Group Executive Committee



Thank you, Jarmo. Welcome to the conference call on my behalf as well. Well, what do we have in front of us now after the first quarter? First of all, we have a very strong results in our insurance operations, especially in the P&C Insurance. With a combined ratio of 86.5% in If and 78.2