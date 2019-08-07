Q2 2019 Sampo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Jarmo Salonen - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR & Group Communications



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this conference call on Sampo Group's January-June 2019 Results. I'm Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations at Sampo. And with me here in the studio, I have got Kari Stadigh, Group CEO and President; Knut Alsaker, our Group CFO; and Morten Thorsrud, our CEO for If P&C.



As always, we'll start with Kari's presentation, where he will highlight the most important things in the first 6 months of this year. But before handing over to Kari, let me just remind you that you can follow this transmission live at sampo.com/results, and a recorded version of the call will later be available at that same address. That's all from me. Now I hand over to Kari. Kari, please.



Kari Henrik Stadigh - Sampo Oyj - CEO, President & Member of Group Executive Committee



Thank you, Jarmo. Good afternoon and welcome to the conference call on my behalf as well. Sampo Group reported a profit before tax for the second quarter of EUR 506 million. This is lower than the Q2 last