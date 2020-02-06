Q4 2019 Sampo plc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Jarmo Salonen - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR & Group Communications



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this call on Sampo Group's 2019 results. I'm Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations at Sampo. And with me at this call, I have our group CEO, TorbjÃ¶rn Magnusson; Head of P&C Insurance, CEO of If, Morten Thorsrud; and Group's CFO, Knut Arne Alsaker. TorbjÃ¶rn will start with a brief presentation of the developments in Q4 and 2019. But before handing over to him, let me remind you that you can follow this call, sampo.com/results, and a recorded version will later be available at that same address. With these words, I'll hand over to TorbjÃ¶rn. TorbjÃ¶rn, please.



TorbjÃ¶rn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO, President & Chairman of Group Executive Committee



Thank you, Jarmo. This is the first time I present Sampo's results as Group CEO, and I'm pleased to be able to present a strong last quarter for 2019 with successful developments in all our business areas as well as in our investment operations. First and foremost, the P&C operations