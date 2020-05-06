Q1 2020 Sampo plc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Jarmo Salonen - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR & Group Communications



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this conference call on Sampo's Q1 2020 results. I'm Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations at Sampo. And with me at this call, I have our Group CEO and President, Torbjorn Magnusson; Group CFO, Knut Arne Alsaker; and CEO of If P&C, Morten Thorsrud. We will start with Torbjorn's introduction into Q1 developments and Morten will then follow with a more closer look at the If developments. After the presentations, we'll be happy to take any questions you may have.



Before handing over to Torbjorn, let me remind you that you can follow this transmission at sampo.com/result, and a recorded version is later available at that same address. And this time, we have some slides, so it might actually make sense to follow this at sampo.com.



With these words, I'll hand over to Torbjorn. Torbjorn, please.



Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO, President & Chairman of Group Executive Committee



Thank you, Jarmo, and good afternoon, everyone. We've