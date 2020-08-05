Q2 2020 Sampo plc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Jarmo Salonen - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR & Group Communications



Welcome to this call on Sampo Second Quarter 2020 Results and on the bid on Hastings that we have disclosed this morning. I'm Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations at Sampo. And I have with me at this call, our group CEO and President, Torbjorn Magnusson; group CFO, Knut Arne Alsaker; Chief of Strategy, Ricard Wennerklint; and CEO of If, Morten Thorsrud.



We'll start with Torbjorn's presentation and then open up for your questions. Let me remind you that you can follow this on sampo.com/result. You can actually see Torbjorn's slides as well and a recorded version will later be available at that same address.



That's all from me now. I'll hand over to Torbjorn. Torbjorn, please.



Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO, President & Chairman of Group Executive Committee



Thanks, Jarmo, and welcome, everyone. Sampo has performed well during the COVID-19 period and all our business have been able to run smoothly and remotely, continuing to develop and produce good results.