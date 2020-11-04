Q3 2020 Sampo plc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Jarmo Salonen - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR & Group Communications



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this call on Sampo Group's Third Quarter 2020 Results. I'm Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations at Sampo. And with me at this call, I have our group CEO and President, Torbjorn Magnusson; Group CFO; Knut Arne Alsaker; CEO of If, Morten Thorsrud; and Chief Strategist, Ricard Wennerklint.



We'll have a short presentation by Torbjorn, Knut Arne and Morten to begin with. But before handing over to Torbjorn, let me just remind you that you can follow this call on sampo.com/results, and a recorded version will later be available at the same address.



With these words, I'll hand over to Torbjorn. Torbjorn, please.



Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO, President & Chairman of Group Executive Committee



Good afternoon, everyone. Sampo Group reported strong results for the third quarter of 2020. The largest profit contributor If P&C continued to deliver excellent underwriting combined with healthy top line growth. It's pleasing to see the