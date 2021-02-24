Feb 24, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Jarmo Salonen - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR & Group Communications
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Sampo Group's Capital Markets Day 2021. I'm Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations at Sampo, and I'll be guiding you through the day as it progresses.
Before we start the presentations, let's have a quick look at the agenda. We have 5 presentations today, which I hope you'll find interesting and informative and most importantly, helpful in understanding where Sampo is today and where it's heading to. We'll start with our group CEO and President, Torbjorn Magnusson, talking about strategy; followed by Knut Arne Alsaker, our group CFO. He will talk about financing capital markets -- or capital management, sorry. And then we'll have our first Q&A session. Torbjorn and Knut Arne will be joined by Ricard Wennerklint, our Head of Strategy; and Morten Thorsrud, who is CEO of If.
Then after the coffee break, we'll have the second part of the day focusing on P&C Insurance, starting with the Nordic P&C Insurance first, Morten Thorsrud and Ingrid Janbu Holthe,
Sampo plc Capital Markets Day Transcript
Feb 24, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
