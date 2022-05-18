Sampo plc Virtual Q&A for Shareholders Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Sami Taipalus - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to a very sunny Stockholm for this Sampo Group Virtual Q&A Session. My name is Sami Taipalus, and I am the Head of Investor Relations at Sampo. On the agenda today, we have short statements from our Chair, Bjorn Wahlroos; and from our CEO and President, Torbjorn Magnusson, followed by live Q&A. We aim for the event to be as interactive as possible, so please make sure that you submit your questions to us so that we can put these to the speakers. You can submit questions via chat in either English or Finnish. A recording of the event will later be available on sampo.com/qasession. While you're starting putting questions, please let me point out that although this event is taking place at the same time as the Sampo Group Annual General Meeting, it is not legally a part of it.



[Interpreted] And now the same information in Finnish.



(foreign language)



Interpreted Okay. Let's move on to the presentations. Our first speaker today is Chair of the Board, Bjorn Wahlroos.



Bjorn Wahlroos<