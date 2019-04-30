Apr 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Corporate Social Responsibility
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sanoma's First Quarter 2019 Results Conference. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations at Sanoma. And today, I have here with me the President and CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and the CFO and COO, Markus Holm, who will represent the results. (Operator Instructions)
With this, I will now hand over to Susan to start the presentation, please.
Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO
Thank you very much, Kaisa. Welcome, everyone, here and on video with this Q1 2019 results presentation. We had a good solid start of the year. Let me give you some highlights of this first quarter, which is good to remind is always a small quarter for Sanoma.
Our net sales EUR 248 million, a little bit down from the EUR 262 million last year. Operational EBIT stable at EUR 10 million, therefore slightly increased EBIT margin to 4.1%. Free cash flow minus EUR 41 million. As always, first quarter being a negative cash
Q1 2019 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...