Q2 2019 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Corporate Social Responsibility



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Sanoma's First Half 2019 Results Presentation. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations at Sanoma and today, we have the President and CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and CFO and COO, Markus Holm, who will present the results. This event can be viewed live on our website and will also be recorded and the recording will be available on the web after the event. After the presentation, we will first take questions from people here at Sanomatalo and then hand over to the telephone line.



With this introduction, I will now hand over to Susan who will start the presentation. Please.



Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Kaisa. Welcome also from my end on this nice warm summer day in Helsinki. Pleasure to present the results from the first half of the year and we had a good quarter and therefore also stable operational EBIT, both for the second quarter and for the first half of the year. If I start off with a