Sanoma Oyj Analyst and Investor Update Transcript

Dec 18, 2019 / 07:15AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Corporate Social Responsibility



(presentation)



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Sanoma's Analyst and Investor Update 2019. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations at Sanoma. And today, we will tell you a bit more about Sanoma's strategy and financials. After, there is the Iddink acquisition and the divestment of Media Netherlands.



Looking at today's agenda. We will start with a focus on the group as an investment with the related financials. The presentations will be held by the CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and CFO and COO, Markus Holm. After that, we will have a break and move more closer to the Media Finland business and financials and then, after that, have also a break and focus on the Learning business. The reason for 2 breaks is that during the breaks, we will also have some program for you here at camp, and you can familiarize yourself with the Iddink business more closely. We have a breakout session -- 3 times the same session. And for the first break, we would like to ask group 1 to take the session. You