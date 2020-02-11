Sanoma Oyj Interview with CEO Susan Duinhoven Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / NTS GMT

Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO



This morning, Sanoma announced to acquire Alma Media regional newspapers. We think this is a very important deal to secure the sustainable future of independent domestic journalism in Finland. The benefits of this deal will improve the investment level into digital platforms and digital content. And with that, we will be able to grow the subscriber base, and most importantly, attract the younger audiences that are more demanding.



How will we do this? We will do this by combining the independent, successful news brands into one portfolio, but they stay completely independent with our own editorial independent editors-in-chief. This is important to sustain the diversity of the media landscape in Finland.



The integration benefits then come from combining the technology platforms and combining the support functions into one, and that synergy can then be invested into digital platforms and digital content. It's good to put this deal into perspective because there will be a lot of discussion and talk about it the coming days and weeks. But if we