Sanoma Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you very much. A warm welcome also from my side to this rather exceptional AGM this year. We have prepared for you a short presentation on the year 2019 because it was an important year for Sanoma, a year of transformation. If we look at the transformation, then it is, of course, something that we have set in motion already years before. But last year, 2019, was really a gathering of events that signaled that transformation to reach its completeness.



If we look at the learning business, growth through 4 acquisitions, the Iddink acquisition, clearly, the most sizable one of those. But I think the major part of this transformation was the divestment of media business in the Netherlands that have had, of course, been preceded by the divestment of the TV business, SBS, and the Belgium magazines the year before. But this is now rounding off the divestment and stepping out of the media business in the Dutch market. We announced that in December of last year.



And even though, strictly speaking, it is an event that took place in 2020, I