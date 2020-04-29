Q1 2020 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Sanna Sandvall -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sanoma'sÃÂ Q1 2020 Results Webcast and Teleconference. My name is Sanna Sandvall. I'm the Financial Communications Manager at Sanoma. And today, I have here with me our President and CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and our CEO -- our CFO and COO, Markus Holm, who will represent the results. After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session over the telephone line.



With this, I would like to hand over to Susan to start the presentation. Please.



Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Sanna. Good morning, everyone. We are doing the webcast for the first quarter results of Sanoma, and we had a solid start to the year. Even in these extraordinary times, we also see that our long-term priorities and targets are unchanged.



In the first quarter, these first months of 2020 where quite some changes took place. Last week, we closed the divestment of the media business in the Netherlands, and we divested that to DPG Media on April 20. The acquisition of Alma Media's regional