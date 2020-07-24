Q2 2020 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Corporate Social Responsibility



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sanoma's First Half 2020 Results Presentation. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations at Sanoma. And today here, we have CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and CFO and COO, Markus Holm, who will present the results.



This webcast will be recorded, and the recording is available on our website after the event. After the presentation, you have an opportunity to ask questions. We will take questions from the telephone line, and you can also use the chat function on the webcast.



With this short introduction, I would now like to hand over to Susan to start the presentation. Please.



Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Kaisa. A warm welcome to all of you for this first half 2020 results presentation, and it was quite a first half and quite exceptional. But all in all, we can say that learning is on track for its full year targets and the corona pandemic impact was limited to the advertising