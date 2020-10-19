Oct 19, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 19, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kaisa Uurasmaa
Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Corporate Social Responsibility
* Markus Holm
Sanoma Oyj - CFO & COO
* Susan Duinhoven
Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Pete-Veikko Kujala
SEB, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Pia Rosqvist-Heinsalmi
Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Corporate Social Responsibility
(technical difficulty)
introduction, I would now like to hand over to Susan Duinhoven, President and CEO, to present the acquisition. Susan, please.
Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO
Thank you, Kaisa. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.
I'm very happy to be standing here and be able to give you some of
Sanoma Oyj to Acquire Santillana Spain Presentation Transcript
Oct 19, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...