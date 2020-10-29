Q3 2020 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Corporate Social Responsibility



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sanoma's third quarter results webcast. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations at Sanoma. And today, here, we have the President and CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and the CFO and COO, Markus Holm, who will present the result.



This webcast will be recorded, and the recording will be available on our website after the event. After the presentation by Susan and Markus, there is an opportunity for questions. We will first take questions from the telephone line, and after that, the questions that come through the chat channel. So please feel free to use both ways.



And with this short introduction, I would now like to hand over to Susan to start the presentation. Please.



Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Kaisa. Good morning also from my end to this third quarter results presentation. We had a good quarter and, overall, strong performance in the first quarters of this year, where both