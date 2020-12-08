Sanoma Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 08, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Corporate Social Responsibility



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sanoma's Capital Markets Day 2020. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations at Sanoma, and it is my pleasure to welcome you all to this virtual event.



It has been an amazing year for us at Sanoma around the circumstances of the corona pandemic. We have made significant acquisitions and divestments that have transformed us into a growing European learning company even more and strengthened the cross-media positions we have in Finland.



Today, we have all the members of Sanoma's executive management team here presenting you what this means in more detail to our business. After each of the presentations, we will have a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) And the presentations are estimated to end approximately quarter past 4 EET. And after that, we will also host an informal Teams roundtable discussion, together with Rob Kolkman and Pia Kalsta, and that is a bit to replace the face-to-face meeting opportunity that you would otherwise