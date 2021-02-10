Q4 2020 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Corporate Social Responsibility



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sanoma's Full Year 2020 Results Conference. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations at Sanoma. And today here, we have President and CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and CFO and COO, Markus Holm, presenting the results. This event will be recorded, and the recording will be available on our website after the event.



After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) And with this brief introduction, I would now like to hand over to Susan to start the presentation. Susan, please.



Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Kaisa. And welcome also from my end to this full year 2020 results presentation, and it was quite an exceptional year. And we're very happy that we ended the year with a strong operational EBIT margin and a strongly increased sales. But even more important for us was that this year, we also managed to accelerate our transformation into a Learning