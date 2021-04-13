Apr 13, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Pekka Ala-Pietila - Sanoma Oyj - Independent Chairman of the Board



I warmly welcome you, shareholders, to Sanoma's Annual General Meeting. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, this year, the Annual General Meeting will be held without shareholders and their representatives' presence at the venue of the meeting. This is necessary, albeit unfortunate, in order to ensure the health and safety of the company's shareholders, personnel and other stakeholders. I would like to thank all shareholders for your understanding and your commitment to vote in advance and follow the meeting via this webcast.



To improve interaction, questions may be submitted through a chat function during the meeting to the President and CEO relating to her presentation. Shareholders have also had the chance to ask questions in advance.



Please let me begin this meeting formally by introducing Sanoma's Board of Directors in 2020. The members of the Board were, in 2020, Antti Herlin as Vice Chairman; Rolf Grisebach; Julian Drinkall; Mika Ihamuotila; Nils Ittonen; Denise Koopmans;