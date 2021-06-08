Sanoma Oyj Sustanability Day (Virtual) Transcript

Jun 08, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR, Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility



Welcome to Sanoma Sustainability Day 2021. Sustainability is truly at the core of our business, both in learning and in media. We are delighted to have this opportunity to give you more insight on our recently updated sustainability strategy.



My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma. Today, we have 6 executive management members giving you more insight on the strategy. As investors, you are used to meet on a regular basis with our President and CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and CFO and COO, Markus Holm. In addition, you have about 6 months ago, in our previous Virtual Capital Markets Day, met with Rob Kolkman, CEO of Sanoma Learning; and Pia Kalsta, CEO of Sanoma Media Finland. They will be showcasing how sustainability is truly integrated into our business.



On top, as people and data are really key elements in our sustainability strategy, we also have executives responsible of those areas in the lineup today. Gieta Veersma, our Chief HR Officer; and Ken