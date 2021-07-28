Q2 2021 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR, Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sanoma's First Half 2021 Results Presentation. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma. Today, we have President and CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and CFO and COO, Markus Holm, presenting the results.



After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) The webcast will be recorded, and the recording will be available on our website after the event. And the presentation we will have today is also available on the webcast platform and on the website.



So once more welcome. And I will now hand over to Susan to start the presentation. Please.



Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Kaisa. Good morning to you all, and welcome to our first half year results presentation. And it was a good first half of the year. We've seen strong growth, both in net sales and in operational EBIT in both of our businesses.



So