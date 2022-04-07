Sanoma Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 07, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Pekka Ala-Pietila - Sanoma Oyj - Independent Chairman of the Board



[Interpreted]



Dear shareholders, a warm welcome to Sanoma's 2022 Annual General Meeting. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, also this year, the Annual General Meeting will be held without the presence of shareholders and their representatives at the venue. I thank all the shareholders for their understanding for voting in advance and following this meeting online.



To allow interaction during the meeting, it is possible to put questions to the CEO regarding her presentation through the chat function. Shareholders have also had the opportunity to ask questions in advance.



I will open the meeting officially by introducing Sanoma's Board of Directors. Since the 2021 Annual General Meeting, Nils Ittonen has acted as Vice Chairman; and Julian Drinkall; Rolf Grisebach; Anna Herlin; Mika Ihamuotila; Denise Koopmans; Sebastian LangenskiÃ¶ld and Rafaela SeppÃ¤lÃ¤ has acted as members of the Board.



My name is Pekka Ala-Pietila, and I am the Chairman of the Board. According to the