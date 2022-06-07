Jun 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Sustainability
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this analyst meeting. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma. I think this is the day that many of you and certainly us as well have been waiting already for a while. So we are happy to announce our next acquisition in the learning business and also our strategic growth ambition for 2030.
Today, the presentation will be held our CEO, Susan Duinhoven, and it will be followed by a Q&A where Alex Green, our CFO, will also join. (Operator Instructions) And the webcast will be recorded, and the recording will be available on our website soon after the event. And the presentation material is also available there.
With this, I would like to hand over to Susan to start the presentation. Please.
Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO
Thank you, Kaisa, and a warm welcome also from my end. We're enthusiastic today to be able to announce that we're going to acquire Pearson's K-12
