Jun 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Sustainability



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this Deep-Dive into Digital Learning. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma. Sanoma Learning has grown as one of the global leaders in K-12 education. And our latest growth step was announced 2 days ago. Pearson, Italy and Germany businesses, and along with that, also 2030 ambition for net sales growth.



And when we talk about learning with investors, we quite often run into same questions a bit. What kind of competitive advantages does Sanoma Learning have in digital? How can we strengthen them? What kind of role does digital play in our financial performance and in particular towards our long-term financial targets. And these are the topics that we would really like to discuss today. And I'm happy to have here with me, Rob Kolkman, CEO of Sanoma Learning; and Alex Green, CFO, Sanoma Group, who will talk you through these topics. And we will start with a bit more formal presentation given by Rob and Alex. It will take approximately half