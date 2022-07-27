Q2 2022 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Sustainability



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sanoma's First Half 2022 Results Presentation. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa, I'm heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma. Today, we have President and CEO Susan Duinhoven; and CFO Alex Green presenting the results.



After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session, and we will first start with questions from here at Sanoma House, and then hand over to the telephone line. In addition, you can also use the chat function on the webcast. And this event will be recorded and the recording will be available on our website soon after the event and it includes also the Q&A session.



With this short introduction, I would like to hand over to Susan to start the presentation. Please.



Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO



Well, thank you very much, Kaisa. And also from my end, ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to this first half of the year 2022 reporting. If we look at the first half, we see that net sales grew and our