Sanoma Oyj Private Investor Week Transcript

Sep 14, 2022 / 03:25PM GMT

Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO



Good afternoon. Thank you very much for the opportunity to introduce and expand a bit on what Sanoma stands for. And Sanoma is by now the leading K-12 learning company, and we're operating in a very attractive global market on education. And in that market, we have quite an ambitious growth strategy. And quite recently, we have also disclosed our target for that, where we see our group net sales is going to be over EUR 2 billion by 2030. And out of that EUR 2 billion, 75% will come from Learning, and that is when you compare to today's numbers of EUR 1.3 billion. First of all, quite a significant -- good growth, and that growth is going to come from the Learning business.



So overall, already now, we're one of the global leaders in K-12, serving around 25 million students. And that we do through producing inclusive learning materials and platforms that have as an aim to equal all learning opportunities for all pupils and students.



You know us, of course, very well also as the #1 cross-media company in Finland, with a weekly reach of