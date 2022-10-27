Q3 2022 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Mira Rinne-Helenius;Sanoma Oyj;Investor Relations Manager -



Good morning, everyone, and warmly welcome to Sanoma's Third Quarter Interim Report for 2020 (sic) [2022] Presentation. My name is Mira Rinne-Helenius, and I work as an Investor Relations Manager here at Sanoma. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and CFO, Alex Green, who will shortly present the third quarter results.



After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session, and we will start by taking questions from the audience here at Sanoma House. After that, we will move on to take the questions from the telephone lines. Please note that you can also place your question via the chat function on the webcast platform. This event will be recorded, and the webcast, including the Q&A session, will be available on our website shortly after this event.



Without further ado, I welcome Susan on stage, please.



Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Mira, and good morning to you all. A warm welcome