Sanoma Oyj Deep-Dive Into Learning Content Businesses Transcript

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Sustainability



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Second Deep-dive on the Learning Business. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma.



In June, we held the first deep dive where we focused on the digitalization in learning. And in this second deep dive, we want to focus on how we create value and growth with learning content. And the reason why we want to focus on the printed and digital content is that, that business actually represents 70% of our top line in learning, and it is the strongest profit contributor of the business.



Looking at our agenda today. We have two speakers Rob Kolkman, CEO of Sanoma Learning; and Alex Green, CFO of Sanoma Group. And we have divided the presentation in three main parts. First, Rob will explain the content business in general in more detail, in particular, from the teacher perspective, because for the teacher, the content is a lot more than a textbook and exercises that the students use.



Next, we will dive deeper into four major operating