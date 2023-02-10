Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Sustainability
Good morning, everyone, and warm welcome to Sanoma's Full Year Result '22 Presentation. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma. And today, we have the President and CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and CFO, Alex Green, who will present the results.
After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. And we will first take questions from the telephone line, and then we'll hand over to the audience here at Sanoma House. This event will be recorded. The recording will be available on our website soon after the end of the event.
With this short introduction, I will hand over to Susan to kick off the presentation, please.
Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO
Thank you very much, Kaisa. And good morning to you all, and a warm welcome also from my end to this full year results presentation of 2022.
In 2022, we still managed to grow our sales. And even though the operational EBIT was affected by inflation, we consider this a
Full Year 2022 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...