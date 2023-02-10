Full Year 2022 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Sustainability



Good morning, everyone, and warm welcome to Sanoma's Full Year Result '22 Presentation. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma. And today, we have the President and CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and CFO, Alex Green, who will present the results.



After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. And we will first take questions from the telephone line, and then we'll hand over to the audience here at Sanoma House. This event will be recorded. The recording will be available on our website soon after the end of the event.



With this short introduction, I will hand over to Susan to kick off the presentation, please.



Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Kaisa. And good morning to you all, and a warm welcome also from my end to this full year results presentation of 2022.



In 2022, we still managed to grow our sales. And even though the operational EBIT was affected by inflation, we consider this a