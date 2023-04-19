Sanoma Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 19, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Pekka Ala-Pietila - Sanoma Oyj - Independent Chairman of the Board



[Interpreted] Distinguish shareholders, I'd like to warmly welcome you to the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Sanoma here at the Mediatori of Sanomatalo where we first time are holding our general meeting. It is also possible to follow this meeting as a webcast on Sanoma's website. To start with I will introduce the Sanoma's Board of Directors. In 2022 after the general meeting, the Board has included Vice Chairman, Nils Ittonen who unfortunately today is not able to participate and Board members, Julian Drinkall; Rolf Grisebach; Anna Herlin; Mika Ihamuotila; Denise Koopmans; Sebastian LangenskiÃ¶ld and Rafaela SeppÃ¤lÃ¤. I'm Pekka Ala-Pietila, Chairman of the Board of Directors.



According to the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors is always elected for one year at a time. The proposal for the composition of the Board for the first time has been made by the Shareholders' Nomination Committee, and it was established by the decision of the previous Annual General Meeting. The committee has prepared a