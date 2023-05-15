Sanoma Oyj at Inderes Oyj ESG Day Transcript

May 15, 2023 / NTS GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Corporation - Head, IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to hear about Sanoma as an investment. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma. And it's my pleasure to tell you about our leading K12 learning business where we are looking for further growth and about the role of sustainability at Sanoma.



In my presentation, I will cover basically three topics. The first one relates to our global learning business of our K12 education, where we serve about 25 million students in Europe. And we aim just to grow this business further. I will come back to these details about K12, for example, what does it mean? The second one and maybe something there were many Finnish people, at least know Sanoma best is our cross-media business. We are clearly Finland's number one cross-media company, and we reach almost all things every week.



And as the last point in this presentation, I would like to tell you more about our unique sustainability position as well as our balanced capital use between the growth through M&A, and then also paying an