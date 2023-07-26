Half Year 2023 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Sustainability
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sanoma's First Half 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa, heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma.
During the first half of the year, our net sales grew, operational EBIT was supported by solid learning performance.
We have the management here presenting the results; CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and CFO, Alex Green. After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. We will first take questions from the audience here at Sanoma House, and then handover to the telephone line. As a third option, you can also use the chat function in the webcast platform. After the presentation and the Q&A, we will close the session and the recording of this event will be available on our website.
With this, I would like to invite Susan on stage, please.
Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - President & CEO
Thank you so much, Kaisa. And also from my end, a warm welcome to this half year results presentation.
And as
