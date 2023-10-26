Q3 2023 Sanoma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of IR & Sustainability



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sanoma's Third Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa. I'm heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma. And today, we have the CEO, Susan Duinhoven; and CFO, Alex Green presenting the results.



In addition to our solid growth in net sales and operational EBIT in learning, they will also discuss the earlier announced Solar efficiency program. After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. We have audience here at Sanoma House, so we will first take questions from here. Please wait for the microphone. And then after that, we will hand over to the telephone line. In addition, you can also use the chat function in the webcast platform for questions. And this whole session is recorded, and the recording will be available on our website shortly after the end of the event.



With this, I would like to hand over to Susan to start, please.



Susan Duinhoven - Sanoma Oyj - Executive Advisor



Thank you very much, Kaisa