Sanoma Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability



Good morning, everyone, and warm welcome to Sanoma's Capital Markets Day 2023. My name is Kaisa Uurasmaa, I'm heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma. And together with the management, we are pleased to have you all here to hear the latest from Sanoma's businesses.



We have a unique sustainability profile and we have clear plans how to improve our profitability going forward. And those are the main topics that we will actually discuss today. Looking at the agenda, now in the morning, we will focus very much on the learning business.



And a special feature of this Capital Markets Day is the simulation of digital learning in the schools in Finland today. We have two Finnish teachers here. One from the primary, one from the secondary education who will showcase you how they use our digital tools in their everyday life. So we hope that that brings you additional value on how our products add value on the learning side.



After the break, we will focus more on the media business in Finland and