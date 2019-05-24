May 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the bank, Sergey Ignatiev.



Sergei Mikhailovich Ignatiev - Sberbank of Russia - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Good afternoon. Today, on the 24th of May 2019, we are convening an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank with the participation of the shareholders to discuss and review the items on the agenda and adopt the resolutions on the items put on vote. In line with the charter of the bank of the bank, me, Sergey Ignatiev, is the Chairman of the meeting. The secretary of the meeting is the Secretary of the Supervisory Board, [Evgeny Michalski.] The function of the Accounting Committee is performed by the registrator of the bank, the registrar company called Status.



I would like to invite to the proceeding the CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of the bank, Herman Gref. Please come to the stage, Mr. Gref.



This year, the agenda includes 10 items, the detailed information for all items is presented in the materials disclosed by the bank for the meeting, and