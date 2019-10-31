Q3 2019 Sberbank Rossii PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Anastasia E. Belyanina - Sberbank of Russia - Head of IR



Thank you so much, and thanks, everybody, for joining us for this call. We are glad to have you with us for the next couple of hours or maybe shorter. We hope we will have a productive call, but I'm sure that you're well aware in that having just 2 months in front of us before the year ends, the character of this call will be much more technical. We'll cover the results and the outlook until the end of the year. We have our 2 traditional speakers with us, our CFO, Alexander Morozov; and now our Chief Risk Officer, Dzhangir Dzhangirov. With this, actually I shut up and hand it over to Alexander Morozov.



Alexander