Sberbank Rossii PAO Analyst Day 2019 Transcript

Dec 11, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Anastasia E. Belyanina - Sberbank of Russia - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning. Good morning, today, guests. Hello. We are beginning. Guests are still arriving. It is early morning in Moscow. We know that we are being watched on webcast across the different geographies, so good morning to all of you. Good time of the day.



We have a very intensive program today. You will note that this is a regular event that we hold every year to briefly discuss the business outcomes of the previous 12 months. And the outlook for the next year of 2020, this time, we're going to share our perspectives with you. We've got 13 speakers today, a very intensive program. We're going to start with a brief overview on strategy. It will be done by Senior Vice President, Yulia Chupina. After that, we're going to discuss the core banking business. The First Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Vedyakhin is going to talk about that. Then we're going to have 2 deep dives into corporate business and into wealth management by Anatoly Popov and Natalya Alymova. After that, we're going to adjourn for a coffee break, and