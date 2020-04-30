Q1 2020 Sberbank Rossii PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sberbank Group First Quarter 2020 IFRS results call hosted by Sberbank management team. (Operator Instructions) I must advise that -- you that this conference is being recorded today, April 30, 2020.



I would now like to hand the call over to Mrs. Anastasia Belyanina, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Anastasia E. Belyanina - Sberbank of Russia - Head of IR



Thank you so much. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us for this regular call, which is dedicated to our first Q 2020 results.



I hope you all are safe. We are trying [to make] interesting call for you with a set of speakers represented by our Deputy Chairman, Alexander Morozov; by our Chief Risk Officer, Dzhangir Dzhangirov. We have Director of Center of Macroeconomic Research, Oleg Zamulin with us. And we have our Senior Vice President, Head of Finance, Alexandra Buriko.



With -- before I turn to our speaker, please forgive me, I will briefly walk you through the housekeeping stuff, which