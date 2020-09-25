Sberbank Rossii PAO Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 25, 2020 / 07:05AM GMT

Herman Oskarovich Gref - Sberbank of Russia - Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO & Member of Supervisory Board



Good morning to the shareholders. Today, we are summing up the results of the annual meeting of shareholders on 2019 performance. This year, the voting is remote, and the meeting is held much later than usual. First, we planned to hold it in April, then due to the coronavirus, we moved it to June.



However, the government of the Russian Federation decided to move the shareholder meeting of banks with state participation to the third quarter. So as to make decisions, including those related to dividend payout with the full knowledge of the crisis fallout. The Supervisory Board of Sberbank set the 25th of September as the date of meeting.



I would now like to remind you of some of our key achievements in 2019. The number of active retail clients rose by another 3 million last year, reaching 96 million people, while the number of corporate clients went up to 2.6 million.



We have made significant progress across all the areas of our strategy. First, we have launched