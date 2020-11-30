Sberbank Rossii PAO Investor Day: Strategy 2023 Transcript

Nov 30, 2020 - Dec 01, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Anastasia E. Belyanina - Sberbank of Russia - Head of IR



Herman Oskarovich Gref - Sberbank of Russia - Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO & Member of Supervisory Board



Our highly marginal financial business gives us a solid foundation and opportunities to invest in technological development and nonfinancial businesses. As we are building our ecosystem, we meet virtually all the key nonfinancial needs. We are no longer just the bank. We are transforming into Sber.



Three years ago, we told you that our clients would be able to enjoy a wide range of services within Sber's ecosystem. Today, millions of our clients are using news and entertainment content, ordering delivery service from shops and restaurants, riding to any destination in a city by taxi and receiving qualified online advice on medical issues.



For our team, the nonfinancial business has become a regular activity alongside the financial one. We have launched a new brand, Sber. It symbolizes