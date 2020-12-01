Dec 01, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Anastasia E. Belyanina - Sberbank of Russia - Head of IR



Good day, participants. We're continuing our Investor Day. On the previous day, the Sber's top management team presented on Strategy 2020. I hope all of you were able to join us.



Today, our focus is going to be on development prospects for individual businesses. Kirill Tsarev, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Head of the Retail business; and Natalya Alymova, Senior Vice President, Member of the Executive Board and Head of the Wealth Management Block, are going to present first. They will, together, discuss our B2C area. Asan Kurmanguzhin, General Director of SberMarket, is then going to talk about the development of one of our growth drivers in the e-grocery industry. After that, Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Head of the Corporate and Investment business, will present our B2B strategy. And Alexander Sysoev, Founder of 2GIS, a mapping service company that has recently become part of Sber ecosystem, is going to close the day.



Immediately after the presentation, we will hold a Q&A session as